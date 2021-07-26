Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ex-Marathon Oil Exec Joins Helix Energy Solutions

July 26, 2021

Illustration - A Helix offshore well intervention rig - Photo - Sembcorp Marine via Helix Energy Solutions
Illustration - A Helix offshore well intervention rig - Photo - Sembcorp Marine via Helix Energy Solutions

Houston-based offshore well intervention firm Helix Energy Solutions has appointed T. Mitch Little as a new member of the board of directors.

Little, 58, served as Executive Vice President – Operations for Marathon Oil Corporation from August 2016 until his retirement in December 2020, where he was responsible for all operations and development activities. 

Before that Little served in a variety of roles at Marathon, including Vice President – Conventional & Oil Sands Mining Assets, Vice President – International & Offshore Exploration & Production Operations, Managing Director – Norway, and General Manager – Worldwide Drilling & Completions. 

Little joined Marathon in 1986 and has over 30 years’ experience in the petroleum industry in various technical, supervisory and senior management positions. 

He previously served as the Chairman of the Oilfield Energy Center, a non-profit venture dedicated to expanding awareness of subsurface hydrocarbon energy resources and supporting global stewardship in the communities that develop those resources in a safe and environmentally responsible manner. Little will serve as a Class I director whose term will expire at Helix’s next Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Well Intervention People North America People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Sunseap's previous floating solar project - Credit: Sunseap

World's Largest: Sunseap to Build $2B Floating Solar Farm...
For illustration only - Credit: Fokke

Insight: Siemens Energy's $5.9B Wind Power Problem


Trending Offshore News

File Photo: Keppel

"We'll vigorously defend," Keppel Says After FPSO...
Production
Transocean Barents/ Credit:AR/MarineTraffic.com

Transocean Sees Multiple Offshore Rig Deals Awarded, One...
Rigs

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

Ex-Marathon Oil Exec Joins Helix Energy Solutions

Ex-Marathon Oil Exec Joins Helix Energy Solutions

An Overview of the Work Class ROV Market

An Overview of the Work Class ROV Market

Dutch Gov't Grants Subsidy for Offshore Green Hydrogen Project

Dutch Gov't Grants Subsidy for Offshore Green Hydrogen Project

"We'll vigorously defend," Keppel Says After FPSO Arbitration Request

"We'll vigorously defend," Keppel Says After FPSO Arbitration Request

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine