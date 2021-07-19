Magnora, TechnipFMC JV Applies for Offshore Wind Acreage in Scotland

Magnora Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Magnora and TechnipFMC, has filed bids for two seabed areas off Scotland, as part of the ScotWind seabed leasing round, which closed for applications on Friday, July 16.

Magnora, an Oslo-listed company, formed after oil rig designer Sevan Marine sold its business to Sembcorp said of the ScotWind applications:

"The renewable energy resource in and around Scotland is among the best in the world. Scotland, home to the upcoming ScotWind Leasing Areas, could contribute an additional 10 GW of clean and green energy to Scotland’s drive towards CO2 neutrality by 2045. "

"Investment in ScotWind leases could be close to £10 billion, with supply chain and community benefits that, properly managed, could be transformational for some of Scotland’s most fragile communities. Magnora Offshore Wind has worked closely with the local supply chain to ensure that concepts can be realized with local sustainable solutions, which will benefit the local economies for the next decades," the company said.

Torstein Sanness, executive chairman of Magnora, says: “In Magnora, you find some of the world’s leading experts within wind development. Coupled with TechnipFMC’s project management expertise and extensive service and technology portfolio, we believe we can provide a market-leading floating offshore wind offering.”

To remind, energy services giant TechnipFMC and renewables investor Magnora earlier this year entered into an agreement to jointly pursue floating offshore wind project development opportunities under the name Magnora Offshore Wind.

Magnora, which invests cash generated from a UK oil field into renewables, holds positions in offshore wind, onshore wind, and solar development projects.

ScotWind, a seabed round in which firms apply for the license to build offshore wind farms in Scottish waters has attracted the interest of both "traditional" renewables giants such as Iberdrola, RWE, Orsted, Ocean Winds, and Vattenfall, as well as from the oil majors looking to diversify, such as Shell, TotalEnergies, BP, and Equinor. Now, TechnipFMC, mostly known for its oilfield services, has joined too.