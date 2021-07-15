Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ex-BP CEO Hayward Launches Green Energy Investment Firm

July 15, 2021

The photo from June 2010 shows Tony Hayward, at the time the CEO of BP, testifying before the House Energy and Commerce Committee over the Deepwater Horizon disaster in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Photo By: David Sims, US House of Representatives
The photo from June 2010 shows Tony Hayward, at the time the CEO of BP, testifying before the House Energy and Commerce Committee over the Deepwater Horizon disaster in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Photo By: David Sims, US House of Representatives

Former BP Plc Chief Executive Tony Hayward will lead the listing of a $175 million shell company aimed at investing in green energy projects in Europe, a bank working on the deal said on Thursday.

The Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), named Energy Transition Partners, will list in Amsterdam and focus on investments in companies involved in efforts to decarbonize the world's energy mix, the bank said.

Hayward will be chief executive of the firm.

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds through an initial public offering to take a private company public through a merger at a later date.

They are the latest craze in capital markets with record amounts raised in the last year.

Hayward left BP in 2010 following the Gulf of Mexico Deepwater Horizon disaster and became chairman of Glencore.

(Reporting By Lawrence White)

Energy Activity Renewables Renewable Energy

Related Offshore News

VIDEO: Boskalis Delivers Final Turbine for Kincardine...
Credit: ADNOC

UAE: ADNOC Awards Deals Worth $763.7M to Schlumberger,...


Trending Offshore News

Suriname, the Next Offshore Oil Hot Spot?
Caribbean
Shearwater platform - Credit: Stuart Conway/Shell

Twenty Test Positive for Covid-19 on Shell's North Sea...
Energy

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

DSME Orders 2,600mt Huisman Crane for Eneti's Offshore Wind Vessel

DSME Orders 2,600mt Huisman Crane for Eneti's Offshore Wind Vessel

VIDEO: Boskalis Delivers Final Turbine for Kincardine Floating Wind Farm

VIDEO: Boskalis Delivers Final Turbine for Kincardine Floating Wind Farm

SBM Offshore's AI Mooring Monitoring Tool Gets ABS' Stamp of Approval

SBM Offshore's AI Mooring Monitoring Tool Gets ABS' Stamp of Approval

Nigerian Senate OKs Bill to Attract Investment in Oil Sector

Nigerian Senate OKs Bill to Attract Investment in Oil Sector

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine