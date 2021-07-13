NOSC to Distribute MVW's Water Treatment Solutions in Norway

M Vest Water (MVW), a company providing water treatment solutions for the oil & gas industry has signed a distribution agreement with NOSC, a part of Norwegian Oilfield Supply Group, with activities mainly in Norway.

Under the LoI MVW's products would be distributed through NOSC established network of clients, as well as new clients.

NOSC is a supplier of commodity and specialty chemicals to the on- and offshore oil and gas industry, as well as supplier of water treatment chemicals and flocculants (polymers) and coagulants to the industrial and municipal wastewater treatment market.

The deliveries from MVW are environmentally friendly products and will supplement NOSC portfolio with green water treatment products.

During the LOI period, the parties agree to process two commercial projects on commercial market terms, and subsequently establish a firm Distribution and Collaboration Agreement during Q3-2021 for continued deliveries to projects within the described industries.

"This is a step forward in MVW’s strategy of expanding activities in Norway," MVW said.