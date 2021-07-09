Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Cable Installation Starts for World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

July 9, 2021

Credit. Dogger Bank
Credit. Dogger Bank

Cable installation works have kicked off in East of Riding of Yorkshire to install 80 miles of cables for the first two phases of what will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank A and B, owned by SSE, Equinor, and Eni.

The onshore cable installation project will include 3,362 tonnes of cables from the landfall site at Ulrome to the onshore converter station site near Beverley. 

"The cables, which have a combined weight heavier than Wimbledon’s iconic Centre Court roof, will be installed by North Wales-based Jones Bros Civil Engineering," info on the project's website reveals.

Bristol-based high voltage engineering specialists Power Systems will support the Jones Bros team during the installation of the cables.

Jones Bros project manager James Lockwood said: “The arrival of the cable drums marks a significant point in our works on the grid connection and land-based infrastructure. “The site team has done a fantastic job over the past four months to allow for deliveries of the cables to start on time and on program. 

“The 80 miles of cabling will be used along a 20-mile route to help connect the offshore wind farm to the National Grid, and we remain committed to minimizing disruption in the local area as we carry out this work.” 

Onshore project manager for Dogger Bank Wind Farm, Oliver Flattery, said:  "The Jones Bros team has worked hard since the start of 2020 to safely and efficiently prepare the ground in East Riding, in readiness for more than 3,000 tonnes of cables to be installed from July onwards. 

“We thank local residents and businesses for their patience over the last 18 months, and continue to focus on operating safely and with minimal disruption as we progress our work with the installation of the cables that will transmit renewable energy to millions of UK homes.”

Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which will be constructed some 130km off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea, is currently being developed in three 1.2GW phases: Dogger Bank A, B and C.

Dogger Bank A and B is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40 percent), Equinor (40 percent), and Eni (20 percent), while Dogger Bank C is a 50:50 joint venture between SSE Renewables and Equinor.

Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity

Related Offshore News

Piper Alpha Memorial - Commemorating the 167 men killed on the 6th July 1988 on the oil platform. Designed and sculptured by Sue Jane Taylor and unveiled by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother on the 6th July 1991. Image by: Bob Embleton/Geograph.org.uk

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?
OHT's Wind Turbine Installation vessel ordered last year - Credit: OHT

Offshore Wind Installation Giant in the Making: Subsea 7...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - Image by Igor Kardasov/AdobeStock

FPSO Demand Booming: 10 Units Expected to Be Ordered in...
Production
Kwame Nkrumah MV21 - Credit: P.G. McCardie/MarineTraffic.com

TechnipFMC Tallies 'Significant' Order From Tullow in...
Energy

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Editorial

The History and Future of Subsea Well Access and Light Well Intervention

Video

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

Current News

Heerema Installs Jacket at Aker BP's Hod B Offshore Site

Heerema Installs Jacket at Aker BP's Hod B Offshore Site

WTS Energy, Hiber to Roll out Satellite Tech for Oil and Gas Well Monitoring

WTS Energy, Hiber to Roll out Satellite Tech for Oil and Gas Well Monitoring

Woodside Fixing Corrosion Issue at Plant that Processes Gas from Offshore Fields

Woodside Fixing Corrosion Issue at Plant that Processes Gas from Offshore Fields

CNOOC Extends Buzzard Stay for Prosafe Flotel

CNOOC Extends Buzzard Stay for Prosafe Flotel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine