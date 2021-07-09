Cable Installation Starts for World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Cable installation works have kicked off in East of Riding of Yorkshire to install 80 miles of cables for the first two phases of what will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank A and B, owned by SSE, Equinor, and Eni.

The onshore cable installation project will include 3,362 tonnes of cables from the landfall site at Ulrome to the onshore converter station site near Beverley.

"The cables, which have a combined weight heavier than Wimbledon’s iconic Centre Court roof, will be installed by North Wales-based Jones Bros Civil Engineering," info on the project's website reveals.

Bristol-based high voltage engineering specialists Power Systems will support the Jones Bros team during the installation of the cables.

Jones Bros project manager James Lockwood said: “The arrival of the cable drums marks a significant point in our works on the grid connection and land-based infrastructure. “The site team has done a fantastic job over the past four months to allow for deliveries of the cables to start on time and on program.

“The 80 miles of cabling will be used along a 20-mile route to help connect the offshore wind farm to the National Grid, and we remain committed to minimizing disruption in the local area as we carry out this work.”

Onshore project manager for Dogger Bank Wind Farm, Oliver Flattery, said: "The Jones Bros team has worked hard since the start of 2020 to safely and efficiently prepare the ground in East Riding, in readiness for more than 3,000 tonnes of cables to be installed from July onwards.

“We thank local residents and businesses for their patience over the last 18 months, and continue to focus on operating safely and with minimal disruption as we progress our work with the installation of the cables that will transmit renewable energy to millions of UK homes.”

Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which will be constructed some 130km off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea, is currently being developed in three 1.2GW phases: Dogger Bank A, B and C.

Dogger Bank A and B is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40 percent), Equinor (40 percent), and Eni (20 percent), while Dogger Bank C is a 50:50 joint venture between SSE Renewables and Equinor.