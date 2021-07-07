Petrobras Books Constellation's Drillship Laguna Star

Brazilian offshore drilling contractor Constellation has signed a long-term offshore drilling contract with Petrobras.

The contract is for Constellation's Laguna Star drillship. The drillship will begin its 1,095-day charter offshore Brazil in January 2022.

According to Constellation, the contract includes integrated services as well as the use of the MPD system. The drilling rig owner did not share the financial details.

The Laguna Star is an ultra-deepwater DP drillship. It started its operations in November 2012 and is designed to drill in water depths of up to 10,000 feet and has a drilling depth capacity of up to 40,000 feet. Laguna Star is equipped to operate in the pre-salt area offshore Brazil.

Earlier this year, Constellation's two other rigs, the ultra-deepwater drillship Brava Star and the midwater semi-submersible drilling rig Atlantic Star, started their respective long-term contracts with Petrobras.