Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Books Constellation's Drillship Laguna Star

July 7, 2021

Laguna Star / Credit: Celso Marino/MarineTraffic.com
Laguna Star / Credit: Celso Marino/MarineTraffic.com

Brazilian offshore drilling contractor Constellation has signed a long-term offshore drilling contract with Petrobras.

The contract is for Constellation's Laguna Star drillship. The drillship will begin its 1,095-day charter offshore Brazil in January 2022.

According to Constellation, the contract includes integrated services as well as the use of the MPD system. The drilling rig owner did not share the financial details.

The Laguna Star is an ultra-deepwater DP drillship. It started its operations in November 2012 and is designed to drill in water depths of up to 10,000 feet and has a drilling depth capacity of up to 40,000 feet. Laguna Star is equipped to operate in the pre-salt area offshore Brazil.

Earlier this year, Constellation's two other rigs, the ultra-deepwater drillship Brava Star and the midwater semi-submersible drilling rig Atlantic Star, started their respective long-term contracts with Petrobras.

Rigs Drilling Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

Valaris DS-12 / Credit: RF/MarineTraffic,com

BP Charters Valaris Drillship for Mauritania/Senegal...
Credit: bluebay2014/AdobeStock

Oil Price Heads to Three-year High after OPEC+ Fails to...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - Image by Igor Kardasov/AdobeStock

FPSO Demand Booming: 10 Units Expected to Be Ordered in...
Production
Photo / Screenshot from video originally shared by Manuel Lopez San Martin on Twitter

VIDEO: 'Eye of fire' Near Offshore Platform in Mexico...
Energy

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Building trust in pipeline transportation of CO2

Editorial

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

Ørsted Files Bid to Build Offshore Wind Farm in Marlyand

Ørsted Files Bid to Build Offshore Wind Farm in Marlyand

Solstad Secures Contracts for Several PSVs, Anchor Handlers

Solstad Secures Contracts for Several PSVs, Anchor Handlers

Norway Sets Aside $1.16B for Green Energy Investments in Developing Nations

Norway Sets Aside $1.16B for Green Energy Investments in Developing Nations

UK: Oil and Gas Decom Costs Drop, But end-2022 Target Could be Missed

UK: Oil and Gas Decom Costs Drop, But end-2022 Target Could be Missed

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine