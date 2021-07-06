Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petro+ to Buy Petrobras' Alagoas Cluster Fields for $300M

July 6, 2021

PHOTO ANDRÉ MOTTA DE SOUZA PETROBRAS NEWS AGENCY / File Photo
PHOTO ANDRÉ MOTTA DE SOUZA PETROBRAS NEWS AGENCY / File Photo

Brazilian oil firm Petrobras has struck a deal with compatriot company Petro+ to sell it its stake in a set of seven onshore and shallow water concessions denominated Alagoas Cluster, located in the state of Alagoas, Brazil for $300 million.

Petrobras said Petro+ would pay $60 million immediately and the remaining $240 million to be paid at the closing of the transaction. 

"This transaction is in line with the portfolio optimization strategy and the improvement of the company’s capital allocation, increasingly concentrating its resources in world-class assets in deep and ultra-deep waters, where Petrobras has demonstrated great competitive edge over the years," Petrobras said.

The Alagoas Cluster comprises seven production concessions, being six onshore (Anambé, Arapaçu, Cidade de São Miguel dos Campos, Furado, Pilar, and São Miguel dos Campos) and the Paru field concession located in shallow waters, with a water depth of 24 meters.

The cluster average production from January to May 2021 was 1.9 thousand bpd of oil and condensate and 602 thousand m³/d of gas, generating 0.9 thousand bpd of NGL (natural gas liquids).

In addition to the fields and their production facilities, the Natural Gas Processing Unit of Alagoas, whose processing capacity is 2 million cubic meters per day, is included in the transaction, which is responsible for processing 100% of the cluster gas and generating NGL.

 

Energy Production South America Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions Confirms Major Subsea Compression Contract...
Credit: Vattenfall

Construction Starts at Vattenfall's 1.5GW Hollandse Kust...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - Image by Igor Kardasov/AdobeStock

FPSO Demand Booming: 10 Units Expected to Be Ordered in...
Production
Photo / Screenshot from video originally shared by Manuel Lopez San Martin on Twitter

VIDEO: 'Eye of fire' Near Offshore Platform in Mexico...
Energy

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Deepwater: Drilling Down Deep

Building trust in pipeline transportation of CO2

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

VIDEO: Pioneering Spirit Vessel Removes Valhall Platform Jacket

VIDEO: Pioneering Spirit Vessel Removes Valhall Platform Jacket

Petrofac Stays on Neptune's Cygnus Platform as $14M Extension Agreed

Petrofac Stays on Neptune's Cygnus Platform as $14M Extension Agreed

Petro+ to Buy Petrobras' Alagoas Cluster Fields for $300M

Petro+ to Buy Petrobras' Alagoas Cluster Fields for $300M

PGS, TGS Kick Off 3D Survey Offshore Canada

PGS, TGS Kick Off 3D Survey Offshore Canada

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine