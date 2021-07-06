Siemens Gamesa's Offshore Wind Turbine Gets 'Typhoon-resistant' Certificate

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa's offshore wind turbine SG 11.0-200 DD has received a typhoon-resistant type certificate from TÜV NORD, a trait especially important for the growing offshore wind ambitions in Asia.

The wind turbine type is able to withstand Typhoon- or T-class wind speeds as determined by the IEC reaching 57 meters per second for 10 minutes and three-second gusts of up to 79.8 meters per second.

“We are driven to ensure that our turbines can sustain the extreme weather events such as typhoons seen in Asia Pacific. We’re thus tremendously proud to have received this second rotor-nacelle assembly-type certification. With the region poised to become even more significant globally, it strengthens our focus on delivering value to our customers,” says Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit.

The SG 11.0-200 DD turbine has a rated capacity of 11 megawatts (MW) and a 200-meter diameter rotor using 97-meter long Siemens Gamesa B97 IntegralBlades.

As of today, over 1,200 units of the offshore Direct Drive platform are installed and operating across the globe, including in Asia Pacific on Formosa 1 project in Taiwan. The robustness of the installed fleet is demonstrated via availability rates across the 1,200 units of above 97% in calendar year 2020, Siemens Gamesa said.

Siemens Gamesa has also said it has been developing its offshore platform to operate in both high and low ambient temperatures, thus reducing thermal limitation and increasing annual energy production while preserving turbine lifetime.

"Those product features will contribute to the further expansion of offshore wind in Asia Pacific, where it is meant to play an important part in the decarbonization of society," the wind turbine maker said.

In Japan, for example, the government revealed late 2020 long-term and visionary objectives for the industry, with 30-45 GW to be installed by 2040.



