Maersk Training in 3-year Deal with Diamond Offshore

Offshore drilling contractor Diamond Offshore has signed a three-year training service deal with Maersk Training.

Maersk Training will deliver immersive simulation and crew resource management training for Diamond Offshore crews worldwide under the new global training management and service (TMS) agreement.

As part of the agreement, Maersk Training will also deliver training and competency management services through a mobile TMS app.

The services provided includes training management administration, competency program management, and license management. The app also has a learning management system, e-learning hosting, and digital expense management, Maersk Training said.

"The new deal means Diamond Offshore will have access to a global network of more than 500 qualified third-party training providers, with preferred pricing agreements negotiated by Maersk Training," Maersk Training said, without providing details on the financial terms.



