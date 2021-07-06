Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Maersk Training in 3-year Deal with Diamond Offshore

July 6, 2021

A Diamond Offshore drillship - Seongwoo Seo/MarineTraffic.com
A Diamond Offshore drillship - Seongwoo Seo/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore drilling contractor Diamond Offshore has signed a three-year training service deal with Maersk Training.

Maersk Training will deliver immersive simulation and crew resource management training for Diamond Offshore crews worldwide under the new global training management and service (TMS) agreement.  

As part of the agreement, Maersk Training will also deliver training and competency management services through a mobile TMS app. 

The services provided includes training management administration, competency program management, and license management. The app also has a learning management system, e-learning hosting, and digital expense management, Maersk Training said.

"The new deal means Diamond Offshore will have access to a global network of more than 500 qualified third-party training providers, with preferred pricing agreements negotiated by Maersk Training," Maersk Training said, without providing details on the financial terms.


Training Energy Rigs Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: Australian Government

Australian Gov't Invites Expressions of Interest for Timor...
Photo / Screenshot from video originally shared by Manuel Lopez San Martin on Twitter

VIDEO: 'Eye of fire' Near Offshore Platform in Mexico...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - Image by Igor Kardasov/AdobeStock

FPSO Demand Booming: 10 Units Expected to Be Ordered in...
Production
Photo / Screenshot from video originally shared by Manuel Lopez San Martin on Twitter

VIDEO: 'Eye of fire' Near Offshore Platform in Mexico...
Energy

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Leading Off: Subsea Cable Failure

Editorial

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

VIDEO: Pioneering Spirit Vessel Removes Valhall Platform Jacket

VIDEO: Pioneering Spirit Vessel Removes Valhall Platform Jacket

Petrofac Stays on Neptune's Cygnus Platform as $14M Extension Agreed

Petrofac Stays on Neptune's Cygnus Platform as $14M Extension Agreed

Petro+ to Buy Petrobras' Alagoas Cluster Fields for $300M

Petro+ to Buy Petrobras' Alagoas Cluster Fields for $300M

PGS, TGS Kick Off 3D Survey Offshore Canada

PGS, TGS Kick Off 3D Survey Offshore Canada

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine