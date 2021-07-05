ExxonMobil Drills Another Dry Well in Canje Block, Offshore Guyana

ExxonMobil's Jabillo-1 offshore well in Guyana's Canje Block has reached the planned target depth, however, without finding evidence of commercial hydrocarbons, Exxon's partners in the block said Monday.

The Jabillo-1, drilled by the Stena Carron drillship will now be plugged and abandoned.

The Jabillo-1 well was drilled to test Upper Cretaceous reservoirs in a stratigraphic trap. The well was positioned offshore Guyana, about 265 km northeast of Georgetown, in 2,903 meters of water and was drilled to a total depth of 6,475 meters.

The Jabillo-1 well is the second of three exploration wells scheduled for drilling on the Canje block in 2021. The first well, the Bulletwood-1, also came up short earlier this year, failing to unearth commercial quantities of oil.

The 2021 multi-well exploration program on the Canje Block seeks to test the extension of the prolific hydrocarbon system which has resulted in over 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent of recoverable resources being discovered by ExxonMobil and its partners Hess and CNOOC in the adjacent Stabroek Block since 2015.

Next up in the Canje Block will be the Sapote-1 well. This well will be drilled mid-august using the Stena DrillMax drillship, which is currently in operation in Exxon's nearby Stabroek Block. The Sapote-1 Well is expected to be spud in mid-August 2021 with an estimated drilling time of up to 60 days.

The Sapote-1 prospect is located in the southeastern section of Canje and is a separate and distinct target from Jabillo.

Sapote-1 lies approximately 100 km southeast of Jabillo and approximately 50 km north of the Haimara discovery in the Stabroek Block which encountered ~207 feet (63 meters) of high-quality, gas-condensate bearing sandstone reservoir and approximately 60 km northwest of the Maka Central discovery in Block 58 which encountered ~164 feet (50 meters) of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoir.

The Canje Block is operated by ExxonMobil and is held by Working Interests partners Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Limited (35%), with TotalEnergies E&P Guyana B.V. (35%), JHI Associates (BVI) Inc. (17.5%) and Mid-Atlantic Oil & Gas Inc. (12.5%).