Poland: Ocean Winds Awarded CfD for B&C-Wind Offshore Wind Farm

Ocean Winds (OW), an EDP Renewables - ENGIE joint venture, has been awarded a contract-for-difference (CfD) for 369,5 MW by the Polish authorities for the B&C-Wind offshore wind farm.

The wind farm site is located in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Poland’s Baltic Sea, approximately 23 km offshore. The offshore wind farm will cover an area of 90 km2 with water depths ranging from 30 to 60 meters.

"Obtaining a CfD is a key milestone for project development, bringing it closer to the final investment decision (FID), and recognizes B&C-Wind as one of the most developed offshore wind projects in Poland," Ocean Winds said.

The CfD strike price is set at 319.60 zlotys (PLN) per MWh corresponding to €71.0/MWh (at current EUR/PLN of 4.50).

Grzegorz Gorski COO of Ocean Winds and CEO of OW Polska said: "With this CfD award we reach an important milestone in the development of B&C Wind Project which will even accelerate now towards reaching the Final Investment Decision and start of construction."

He said the company has been collaborating with numerous Polish suppliers in its projects in construction the UK, Belgium, and Portugal, and will be happy to work with those suppliers in the home country.

"This is also just the first step for OW in Poland, with Polish offshore wind program accelerating, we have the ambition, together with Polish partners, to develop, build and operate many more projects.”

Ocean Winds said that B&C would provide a solid contribution to a Polish energy sector transitioning towards climate neutrality, and will also enhance the strategic energy supply security by reducing the country’s dependence on fossil fuels import.

"Offshore wind energy has been defined as one of the key elements of Poland’s energy policy until 2040 (PEP 40) and OW wishes to play an important role in the policy implementation," OW said.