TotalEnergies Books Shelf Drilling Jack-up for Nigerian Drilling Campaign

June 29, 2021

Illustration - Credit: xmentoys/AdobeStock
Illustration - Credit: xmentoys/AdobeStock

Oslo-listed drilling firm Shelf Drilling has secured a contract for the Baltic jack-up rig with TotalEnergies in Nigeria.

TotalEnergies local subsidiary Total E&P Nigeria Limited will use the jack-up drilling rig for five wells, plus extension options.

The contract for the ABS-classed rig is planned to start in June 2021 and will last for 380 days, excluding extension options. Shelf Drilling did not share the financial details.

The Baltic, of the Marathon LeTourneau Super 300 design, was built in 1983 and upgraded in 2015. It can operate in water depth of up to 375 feet,(114.3 meters).

Shelf Drilling acquired the rig - previously known as GSF Baltic - from Transocean in 2012, after Transocean agreed to sell 38 jack-ups to Shelf. The sale marked Transocean's exit from the shallow water drilling business.

