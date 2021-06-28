Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vår Energi Awards Five-year HSSEQ Deals to Five Suppliers in Norway

June 28, 2021

Credit: Vår Energi
Credit: Vår Energi

Norwegian offshore oil and gas company Vår Energi on Monday said it had awarded HSSEQ (Health Safety Security Environment and Quality) services contracts to five local suppliers.

The contracts have been awarded to DNV AS, Proactima AS, ResQ Holding AS, Safetec Nordic AS, and Vysus Norway AS.

Vår Energi's  VP Safety & Sustainability Ove M Helle, said: "All companies have a solid and proven track record within HSSEQ services, and we are looking forward to long-term cooperation on an essential part of our operations. 

"With the local presence of all companies, I’m also glad to see that we are contributing to business activity in the local community in the Stavanger region. Vår Energi has a clear ambition to create local ripple effects in the areas where we operate."

The contracts include HSSEQ services within Technical Services, Safety & Risk Management; Emergency Preparedness & Security; Health and Working environment; External Environment & Oil Spill preparedness; Quality Services; HSE Incident Investigation.

"The contracts are parallel contracts where the suppliers are covering all or some of the categories. This gives us a robust and optimized portfolio," explains VP Contracts & Procurement in Vår Energi, Annethe Gjerde.

The contract duration is five years, with 3×1 year options.


Industry News Activity Europe Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

Credit: Ørsted

'Millennial Milestone': Ørsted Installs 1000th Offshore...
Keppel Tuas Shipyard - File Photo: Keppel Corp.

Keppel, Sembcorp Marine in Talks to Merge Offshore and...


Trending Offshore News

Petrobras HQ - Image by Celso Pupo/AdobeStock

TechnipFMC Pays Final Installment to Petrobras in Bribery...
Energy
A vessel previously owned by Polarcus / Credit: smp/MarineTraffic.com

Seismic Firm Polarcus Set for Business Wind-down,...
Energy

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Building trust in pipeline transportation of CO2

The Subsea Factory

Video

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Current News

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group Names CEO

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group Names CEO

CNOOC's Starts Production from Weizhou 11-2 Phase 2

CNOOC's Starts Production from Weizhou 11-2 Phase 2

Energean Charters Stena Drillship for Drilling Campaign Offshore Israel

Energean Charters Stena Drillship for Drilling Campaign Offshore Israel

DEME Names Groenewind Offshore Wind Service Vessel

DEME Names Groenewind Offshore Wind Service Vessel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine