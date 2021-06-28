Vår Energi Awards Five-year HSSEQ Deals to Five Suppliers in Norway

Norwegian offshore oil and gas company Vår Energi on Monday said it had awarded HSSEQ (Health Safety Security Environment and Quality) services contracts to five local suppliers.

The contracts have been awarded to DNV AS, Proactima AS, ResQ Holding AS, Safetec Nordic AS, and Vysus Norway AS.

Vår Energi's VP Safety & Sustainability Ove M Helle, said: "All companies have a solid and proven track record within HSSEQ services, and we are looking forward to long-term cooperation on an essential part of our operations.

"With the local presence of all companies, I’m also glad to see that we are contributing to business activity in the local community in the Stavanger region. Vår Energi has a clear ambition to create local ripple effects in the areas where we operate."

The contracts include HSSEQ services within Technical Services, Safety & Risk Management; Emergency Preparedness & Security; Health and Working environment; External Environment & Oil Spill preparedness; Quality Services; HSE Incident Investigation.

"The contracts are parallel contracts where the suppliers are covering all or some of the categories. This gives us a robust and optimized portfolio," explains VP Contracts & Procurement in Vår Energi, Annethe Gjerde.

The contract duration is five years, with 3×1 year options.



