'Millennial Milestone': Ørsted Installs 1000th Offshore Wind Turbine in UK

World's largest offshore wind developer Ørsted said this week it had installed its 1000th offshore wind turbine in UK waters.

"As part of the Hornsea Two offshore wind farm installation, the 16th turbine to be erected at site symbolizes the world leader in offshore wind’s millennial milestone," Ørsted said in a statement

The company, based in Denmark, has been building offshore wind farms in the UK since 2004 when it secured its first project, Barrow offshore wind farm.

According to Ørsted, Hornsea Two, where the 1000th turbine milestone was achieved, will, with its 165 turbines, become the world’s largest offshore wind farm once completed in 2022.

Duncan Clark, Head of Region UK for Ørsted said: “This is a significant milestone for the company, the industry, and the UK’s journey to a cleaner energy system. The UK is the world leader in offshore wind, with the largest installed capacity and projects like Hornsea Two are helping the country to make significant strides towards the Governments legally binding net-zero targets.

"The transformation we have seen since our first offshore wind installations 15 years ago is nothing short of incredible - with turbines more than doubling in size and cost of electricity generated dropping by more than half."

"When Hornsea Two is completed in 2022, our UK fleet of offshore wind farms will be capable of generating enough clean electricity to power more than 5.5 million homes.”

UK Business & Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “With the largest installed capacity in the world, the UK is a true world-leader in offshore wind. Ørsted’s significant milestone not only supports our climate commitments but demonstrates how far the UK has come in offshore wind in just 15 years, providing cheap, green energy to tens of thousands of homes and supporting good-quality jobs.” I

With a total of 12 complete offshore wind farms in the UK, Ørsted’s sites are able to produce enough green electricity to power over 4.2 million homes a year. This will rise to over 5.5 million homes when the company's current construction projects become operational.

Hornsea Two