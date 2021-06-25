Malaysia: Handal Wins 5-year Crane Contract with ExxonMobil

Malaysian offshore services provider Handal Energy has been awarded a crane services contract with ExxonMobil in Malaysia.

Under the contract, Handal Energy's subsidiary Handal Cranes will provide crane operation and maintenance services.

The contract is for five years, effective from June 14, 2021, until June 14, 2026.

"The Contract secured does not have any specified value as it is on a call-out basis whereby work order will be issued at the discretion of [ExxonMobil ] based on a schedule of activities throughout the duration of the contract," Handal Energy said Thursday.

According to ExxonMobil website info, in Malaysia, the company operates under four production sharing contracts (PSCs) with the Malaysian national oil company, Petronas, and produces around one-fifth of the country's oil production and about one-half of natural gas supplies to Peninsular Malaysia.