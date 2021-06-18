Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norway's May Oil and Gas Output Tops Forecast

June 18, 2021

An offshore platform complex in Norway/Credit: Lukas Z/AdobeStock
Norway's oil and gas production exceeded official expectations in May, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Friday.

Crude oil output declined 4.2% from April to 1.654 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, while the NPD's forecast for the month had stood at 1.591 million bpd.

Norway's output of natural gas in April totaled 8.7 billion cubic meters (bcm), above the NPD's forecast of 8.49 bcm. 

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Energy Production Activity Europe

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Building trust in pipeline transportation of CO2

The Total Deepwater Roadmap

Video

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Offshore Engineer Magazine