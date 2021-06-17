Indonesia: Eni, SKK Migas Ink Exploration MoU

Italian oil and gas company Eni said Thursday it had signed an agreement with SKK Migas for cooperation on exploration activities in Indonesia.

The memorandum of understanding defines the framework for further cooperation in the processing and interpretation of seismic data owned by the Republic of Indonesia by using Eni’s technologies and facilities, including the Green Data Centre supercomputers in Ferrera Erbognone, Italy, as well as seismic imaging algorithms.

"This agreement represents a further international recognition for Eni's technological resources, in particular, the computing and processing capabilities of its Green Data Center in Ferrera Erbognone, where Eni's computer systems, HPC4 and HPC5 supercomputers, are located," Eni said.

As previously reported, Eni in April started up gas production from Merakes offshore field and recently announced positive results of the Maha-2 appraisal well in the West Ganal block off the coast of Indonesia.

"The successful exploration campaign conducted by Eni in the deep water of East Kalimantan has already delivered the producing projects of Jangkrik and most recently Merakes. Eni’s current equity production in Indonesia is approximately 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day," Eni said.