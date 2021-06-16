Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

JPMorgan to Exclude Petronas, Pertamina from EM ESG Index

June 16, 2021

Petronas towers - Credit: Iarygin Andrii/AdobeStock
Petronas towers - Credit: Iarygin Andrii/AdobeStock

Malaysian state-owned energy company Petronas and Indonesian counterpart Pertamina are on a watchlist for removal from JPMorgan’s ESG EMBI index, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

JPMorgan said both oil majors "are expected to exit the JESG suite at the June month-end rebalance" as their scores fell below a required threshold and they are no longer eligible for inclusion.

The bank uses outside firms to assess the ESG score required for inclusion in the index. Sustainalytics, one of them, said some of Petronas’ or its affiliates' activities in "high-risk regions" may be viewed as a violation of a United Nations arms embargo, according to the bank's statement.

The decline in score is also related to "ongoing exposure to multiple incidents related to human rights" and "the ongoing political situation in Myanmar."

Petronas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pertamina’s score decline was partly due to a refinery fire in West Java that forced the evacuation of close to 1,000 people as well as discussions with the government regarding a settlement over historical oil spills where cleanup is ongoing, JPMorgan's statement said.

"We value analysis from financial institutions that are carried out based on reliable data and information," Pertamina spokeswoman Fajriyah Usman said.

"In February 2021, the global bonds issued by Pertamina were oversubscribed by up to 2.5 times, showing market interest and high levels of trust in the company," she added.

Petronas currently has a 121 basis points weight in the index, while Pertamina's stands at 49 bps. 

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York, A. Ananthalakshmi in Kuala Lumpur and Bernadette Christina Munthe in Jakarta; Editing by Leslie Adler and Ed Davies)

Energy Industry News Activity Asia

Related Offshore News

Johan Sverdrup - Credit: Lundin Energy

Lundin Energy Sells 'Carbon neutral' Oil to South Korea's...
Norway’s Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru - (File Photo. Credit: Ministry of Petroleum and Energy)

UTC: Norwegian Activity – and Focus on Emissions –...


Trending Offshore News

An FPSO Offshore Brazil - Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Petrobras Orders $2.3B FPSO from Saipem, DSME JV
Vessels
Illustration - Offshore rigs in Norway - Credit: anetlanda/AdobeStock

Climate Activists Take a Swing at Norwegian Arctic...
Drilling

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

The Subsea Factory

The Total Deepwater Roadmap

Video

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Current News

UTC: The Race to the Lowest Emission Barrel

UTC: The Race to the Lowest Emission Barrel

UTC: Norwegian Activity – and Focus on Emissions – Increasing

UTC: Norwegian Activity – and Focus on Emissions – Increasing

North Oil Company Books JDC Jack-Up Rig for Al-Shaheen Operations

North Oil Company Books JDC Jack-Up Rig for Al-Shaheen Operations

China’s Guandong Province to Offer Subsidies to Offshore Wind Projects

China’s Guandong Province to Offer Subsidies to Offshore Wind Projects

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine