Miclyn Express Offshore Bags MTJDA Charters for Vessel Duo

June 15, 2021

Credit: MEO
Credit: MEO

Miclyn Express Offshore's Miclyn Emperor and Miclyn Empress have secured contracts to perform supply vessel operations at a gas field in the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area (MTJDA) for 3 years and 2 years respectively. 

The two sister vessels were contracted through and prepared by Miclyn Express Offshore’s local joint venture company and were selected for the operation because of strong prior track records from similar job scopes that complied with the Straight Supply contract requirement, the company said.

The vessels are equipped with an extensive range of capabilities in supporting the development at MTJDA including performing towing and anchoring jobs with a minimum of 60MT bollard pull, serving as both export tanker static tow vessel and hose/hawser handling vessels during condensate lifting operations, providing cargo transportation to and from supply bases to the offshore locations, and assisting in production or drilling operations as necessary, MEO added.

Also, Emperor and Empress serve as accommodation support vessels for project personnel, aiding in the supply and inter-platform transfer of personnel, material, and consumables. The vessels are equipped to carry out safety standby duties for helicopter operations, emergency situations, pollution recovery, and field safety surveillance.

MEO did not share the financial details of the contracts.

