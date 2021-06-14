Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Chinese Partners to Pay Petrobras $2.94B for Buzios Field Surplus

June 14, 2021

An FPSO at Buzios Field - Credit: Petrobras (File Photo)
An FPSO at Buzios Field - Credit: Petrobras (File Photo)

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday that its Chinese partners in the Buzios pre-salt oil field will have to pay it $2.94 billion for its prior investment in exploration under the TOR rights to surplus oil found there.

Petrobras said in a securities filing that Brazilian oil regulator ANP still has to approve the estimates of payment by China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) (0883.HK) and China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Corp (CNODC), which have a 10% stake in the surplus output of the productive Santos basin field.

TOR, short for transfer of rights, covers a roughly 2,800-square-km (1,080-square-mile) zone off the coast of southeastern Brazil, where billions of barrels of oil are trapped beneath a thick layer of salt under the ocean floor, according to surveys.

It is part of a larger oil-producing zone known as the "pre-salt," which has emerged as one of the world's most promising conventional oil plays.

The area was defined in a 2010 deal between the government and Petrobras, when the company raised some $70 billion in the world's largest-ever share offering at the time.

The government granted Petrobras the rights to extract 5 billion barrels of oil in the TOR area in a deal that provided Petrobras and the government room to revise terms when fields were declared commercially viable.

A blockbuster auction of Buzios oil prospecting rights in November 2019 was won by a consortium led by Petrobras (90%) along with CNOOC and CNODC (10%) who agreed to pay the Brazilian company for its investment in exploration that found the surplus oil.

Once the payment gets regulatory approval and is paid to Petrobras, the Brazilian company will have a 92.66% stake in Buzios and its Chinese partners 3.66% each, the filing said.

Energy Activity Production South America

Related Offshore News

West Hercules (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland/Equinor)

Equinor Makes Oil Find Off Norway. Eyes Garantiana...
An offshore rig in Norway - Credit.Kisa_Markiza/AdobeStock

Norway Offshore Drilling Workers Threaten to Strike


Trending Offshore News

An FPSO Offshore Brazil - Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Petrobras Orders $2.3B FPSO from Saipem, DSME JV
Energy
Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions Manager Charged in Malaysia over False...
Energy

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Video

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Current News

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Poland Awards CfD for 1,2 GW Baltic Power Offshore Wind Project

Poland Awards CfD for 1,2 GW Baltic Power Offshore Wind Project

Horisont Energi Taps Saipem, Technip Energies for Barents Blue Ammonia Project

Horisont Energi Taps Saipem, Technip Energies for Barents Blue Ammonia Project

Bilfinger Salamis, Sabik Offshore Team Up to Offer Offshore Wind Marking Service

Bilfinger Salamis, Sabik Offshore Team Up to Offer Offshore Wind Marking Service

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine