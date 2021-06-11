Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Wood Bags Five-year Extension at Hibernia

June 11, 2021

Credit: Wood
Oil and gas services firm Wood has secured a contract renewal for the provision of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions and maintenance to the Hibernia platform off the coast of St. John’s, Newfoundland, and Labrador.

The Hibernia Platform is located 315 kilometers east southeast of St. John’s. It uses a fixed structure with three compartments: topsides, Gravity Based Structure (GBS), and an offshore loading system.

With the five-year extension agreement, Wood will continue to employ up to 300 people on the contract, which it has been supporting as the incumbent contractor for these services since first oil in 1997.

The Hibernia field is operated by Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. (HMDC). The shareholders of Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. (HMDC) are: ExxonMobil Canada (33.125%), Chevron Canada Resources (26.875%), Suncor (20%), Canada Hibernia Holding Corporation (8.5%), Murphy Oil (6.5%) and Equinor Canada Ltd. (5%).

"This renewal demonstrates the strength of our relationship with HDMC and ongoing support of the Hibernia offshore platform developed over the last two decades,” said Paul Leonard, President of Wood’s operations business in the Americas. “We are proud of the work delivered to date by our local teams, who will continue to contribute to the project’s successful operations.


