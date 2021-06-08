Tailwind Energy Completes Acquisition of Decipher Energy

UK-based oil and gas company Tailwind Energy has completed the acquisition of Decipher Energy an oil and gas company with assets in the UK North Sea.

Decipher Energy owns 100% operated interests in Licence P.1606, covering the Orlando field, and Licence P.2311, covering the Senna discovery.

The Orlando field was brought online two years ago via a tie-back to CNRI's Ninian platform.

When it first announced the deal to buy Decipher back in April, Tailwind said the acquisition would allow it to continue to deploy its strategy of exploiting organic production and near-term reserves growth opportunities while building out the Tailwind portfolio.

Also, late in May, Tailwind Energy agreed to acquire BP's interest in the Shearwater offshore field in the UK for an undisclosed fee.

BP holds a 27.5% non-operated interest in Shearwater, and Tailwind will acquire the whole stake owned by the British oil major.