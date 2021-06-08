Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tailwind Energy Completes Acquisition of Decipher Energy

June 8, 2021

Credit: Tailwind Energy
Credit: Tailwind Energy

UK-based oil and gas company Tailwind Energy has completed the acquisition of Decipher Energy an oil and gas company with assets in the UK North Sea.

Decipher Energy owns 100% operated interests in Licence P.1606, covering the Orlando field, and Licence P.2311, covering the Senna discovery.

The Orlando field was brought online two years ago via a tie-back to CNRI's Ninian platform.

When it first announced the deal to buy Decipher back in April, Tailwind said the acquisition would allow it to continue to deploy its strategy of exploiting organic production and near-term reserves growth opportunities while building out the Tailwind portfolio.

Also, late in May, Tailwind Energy agreed to acquire BP's interest in the Shearwater offshore field in the UK for an undisclosed fee.

BP holds a 27.5% non-operated interest in Shearwater, and Tailwind will acquire the whole stake owned by the British oil major.

Energy Industry News Activity Europe UKCS

Related Offshore News

Credit: Vattenfall

Vattenfall: All 72 Turbines Installed at Denmark's...
Credit: IOG

PHOTO: IOG's Blythe and Southwark Platforms Installed in...


Trending Offshore News

David Dickson (File Photo: McDermott)

McDermott CEO David Dickson Resigns. Interim CEO Named
Energy
Apsara field (File Photo - KrisEnergy)

KrisEnergy Files for Liquidation as Apsara Field Fails to...
Energy

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Video

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Current News

Chevron Extends Valaris Drillship in the Gulf of Mexico

Chevron Extends Valaris Drillship in the Gulf of Mexico

US Explores Wind Energy Potential in Gulf of Mexico

US Explores Wind Energy Potential in Gulf of Mexico

Shipbuilding: Nexans Names New Flagship Cable Layer CLV Nexans Aurora

Shipbuilding: Nexans Names New Flagship Cable Layer CLV Nexans Aurora

Worley Bags Engineering, Procurement Contract with Ithaca at Captain Field

Worley Bags Engineering, Procurement Contract with Ithaca at Captain Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine