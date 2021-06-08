Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PHOTO: First Steel Cut for Bacalhau FPSO Topside

June 8, 2021

Credit: BOMESC
Credit: BOMESC
Credit: BOMESC
Credit: BOMESC
Credit: BOMESC
Credit: BOMESC
Credit: BOMESC
Credit: BOMESC

The first steel cutting ceremony was held last week at the BOMESC yard in China for the topside of an FPSO to be deployed at the Equinor-operated Bacalhau oil field off Brazil.

The Bacalhau FPSO will be deployed to develop the first phase of the Bacalhau field in Brazil's pre-salt Santos Basin.

To be supplied by Japan's MODEC, it will operate on blocks BM-S-8 and North Carcara in Brazil's Santos Basin and will be one of the largest FPSOs in Brazilian waters in terms of production and reserves.

The Bacalhau FPSO will be 364 meters long, 64 meters wide, and 33 meters deep, with a designed draft of 22.65 meters. It will be able to withstand the once-in-a-century environmental conditions in Brazil's waters.

The steel cutting ceremony was held on June 1, the same day Equinor and its partners announced the final investment decision for the $8 billion offshore development.

MODEC has a contract in hand for Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) for the FPSO.

The Japanese company will also provide Equinor with operations and maintenance service of the FPSO for the first year from its first oil production, after which Equinor plans to operate the FPSO until the end of the license period in 2053. First oil production is planned for 2024.

The FPSO vessel will be permanently moored at a water depth of approximately 2,050 meters by a spread mooring system to be supplied by MODEC group company, SOFEC, Inc.

Credit: Equinor

Energy Industry News Activity FPSO Floating Production

Related Offshore News

Credit: IOG

PHOTO: IOG's Blythe and Southwark Platforms Installed in...
Apsara field (File Photo - KrisEnergy)

KrisEnergy Files for Liquidation as Apsara Field Fails to...


Trending Offshore News

David Dickson (File Photo: McDermott)

McDermott CEO David Dickson Resigns. Interim CEO Named
Energy
Apsara field (File Photo - KrisEnergy)

KrisEnergy Files for Liquidation as Apsara Field Fails to...
Energy

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Video

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Current News

Chevron Extends Valaris Drillship in the Gulf of Mexico

Chevron Extends Valaris Drillship in the Gulf of Mexico

US Explores Wind Energy Potential in Gulf of Mexico

US Explores Wind Energy Potential in Gulf of Mexico

Shipbuilding: Nexans Names New Flagship Cable Layer CLV Nexans Aurora

Shipbuilding: Nexans Names New Flagship Cable Layer CLV Nexans Aurora

Worley Bags Engineering, Procurement Contract with Ithaca at Captain Field

Worley Bags Engineering, Procurement Contract with Ithaca at Captain Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine