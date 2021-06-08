Gastech 2021 to be Held in Dubai Instead of Singapore

Gastech, one of the world's largest exhibitions and conferences focused on gas and LNG will take place in Dubai, from 21-23 September 2021, instead of Singapore, as previously planned, event's organizers, dmg events, said Monday.

The event will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

Gastech 2021 was due to be held in Singapore, however, citing recent COVID-19 outbreaks across South-East Asia, the organizers opted to move the event to Dubai.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure said: "The UAE is delighted to be hosting Gastech, one of the world's leading events for the gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry. Gastech comes at an important time for the energy industry with a shared global mandate to lower carbon emissions and provide clean affordable energy for all. Gastech is a key enabler of conversations and connections that drive the energy transition agenda."

Explaining the decision to move Gastech 2021, Christopher Hudson, President, dmg events, said: "Singapore and its stakeholders have provided us with great support and commitment. However, the uncertainty created by the rising rate of infection across the region have made it challenging for our industry to plan its participation in Singapore, and we had to look for an alternative location. When the time is right, we look forward to returning to Singapore."

"Thanks to its robust, world-leading vaccination program and well-organized testing and travel measures, Dubai is one of the safest and most accessible places in the world to travel to. It is a world-class location with a long and strong track record of successfully hosting major events, making it an ideal location for the global energy industry, partners, exhibitors and attendees to conduct business."

The event organizers said they'd held multiple conversations with important Gastech stakeholders, the Gastech Governing Body, and participating companies before the decision to move the event to Dubai.

"Those conversations underlined the need to meet face-to-face to address both the challenges and opportunities the energy industry faces, including the clear need for the industry to respond to the climate challenge, as well as the rapid acceleration of hydrogen as a possible clean source of future energy, and the adoption of CCUS technology as a decarbonization tool," dmg events explained.

Gastech 2021 will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from 21-23 September 2021. Organizers expect to see more than 25,000 attendees and over 400 exhibiting companies.