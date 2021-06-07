PGS, TGS Expand Survey Campaign Off Canada. Another Vessel Set to be Deployed

Norwegian seismic surveyor PGS has, with its Ramform Titan seismic vessel, started the Cape Anguille seismic survey program offshore Canada, in partnership with seismic data firm TGS.

The program expands the PGS-TGS joint venture with another 10 000 square kilometers of GeoStreamer 3D coverage in Newfoundland’s prospective Orphan Basin. The survey covers existing lease blocks and open acreage. The survey is scheduled to be completed in mid-September 2021.

PGS will deliver fast-track results in November 2021, and final imaging and interpretation products in Q1 2022.

"In addition to the Ramform Titan, Ramform Atlas is currently steaming towards Canada where it will start another MultiClient campaign in the first half of June," PGS said Monday.

AIS data shows the vessel actually reached Bay Bulls, Canada on June 4, having departed from Setubal, Portugal mid-May.

PGS plans to keep the Ramform Atlas in Canada until mid-September 2021.

Rune Olav Pedersen, President and CEO of PGS said: "Canada remains a good investment for explorers, and for the 11th year we experience solid industry interest for expansion of our high-quality MultiClient library offshore Newfoundland. "

"We will deploy two Ramform Titan-class vessels for the full season with GeoStreamer technology, a tailored towing configuration and advanced imaging workflows to deliver data that can provide significant insights to help de-risk the prospects and plays offshore Canada.”

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS said: "The TGS and PGS joint venture offshore East Canada has successfully and consistently provided the industry with the highest quality data in advance of scheduled lease rounds. The Cape Anquille 3D survey will be instrumental in assessing potential prospects that have initially been identified from our comprehensive 2D library in the region.

Leads have been identified from seismic and work supported by amplitude variations (AVO). Our combined seismic, well log and interpretation datasets provide the industry with invaluable subsurface insight. This data will enable our clients to provide improved geophysical and geological insights to de-risk their exploration activities and prepare for upcoming licensing rounds. TGS is working with our partner PGS to build on this project to make this part of a two-vessel season.”

PGS will acquire the Cape Aguille survey in 2021 expanding the PGS-TGS JV coverage in Orphan Basin with 10 000 sq. km - Credit: PGS