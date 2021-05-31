Equinor Gets Nod for Norwegian Sea Well Drilling

Norwegian oil firm Equinor has been granted drilling permission for an exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.

Equinor will use Seadrill's West Hercules semi-submersible drilling rig for the operation in the production licence 939.

The well, designated well 6407/1-9 (Egyptian Vulture), will be drilled about 2 kilometers northeast of the 6407/1-5 S Maria appraisal well and about 7 kilometers northwest of 6407/1-6 S Rodriguez.

Equinor, with a 70% ownership stake in the offshore block, is the operator. PGNiG Upstream Norway AS is the other licensee (30 percent).

This is the first exploration well to be drilled in the licence. The licence area is located close to the Equinor-operated Åsgard field.