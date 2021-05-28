Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Opus Marine Expands Fleet with Damen Fast Crew Supplier

May 28, 2021

Credit: Damen
Credit: Damen

Offshore logistics service provider Opus Marine, part of Zeitfracht Group, has expanded its fleet with a new Damen Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 2710, named Allegro at a ceremony on Thursday.

The vessel will begin immediate operations, transporting technicians to wind farms offshore, and according to Damen, the shipbuilder, the crews will enjoy the highest possible comfort onboard.

The vessel was built by Damen Shipyards Group in Antalya. The Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 2710 is the first of its kind to fly the German flag. 

Opus Marine, which ordered the vessel in December 2020, will place the Allegro within its existing fleet, consisting of six vessels for the offshore wind industry in the North and Baltic seas. 

"As a result of Damen’s philosophy of building standard vessels in series, its vessels can be delivered very quickly. The FCS 2710 was already under construction when the order came," Damen explained how the delivery was made so quickly after the order.

Used for crew transfers to offshore installations, the vessel can be used in weather conditions with a wave height of over two meters. 

Offshore Energy Vessels Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: TAQA

PHOTO: Heerema's Giant Vessels Set to Remove TAQA's Giant...
Credit: Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling Sells Yme Field-tied Offshore Rig for...


Trending Offshore News

Philippe Kavafyan - Credit: MSS

Former MHI Vestas Offshore Wind CEO Takes Helm at Aker...
Energy
Ramform Vanguard - Credit: PGS

PGS Nets Black Sea Seismic Survey Deal
Energy

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Video

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Current News

TotalEnergies Says It Did All It Could to Limit Gas Field Revenues Reaching Junta in Myanmar

TotalEnergies Says It Did All It Could to Limit Gas Field Revenues Reaching Junta in Myanmar

Japan to Need Months to Resume Iran Oil Imports if Sanctions Lifted

Japan to Need Months to Resume Iran Oil Imports if Sanctions Lifted

Big Oil's Credit Risk Increased after Dutch Court Ruling, Investor Pressure

Big Oil's Credit Risk Increased after Dutch Court Ruling, Investor Pressure

Well Expertise Deploys Mobile P&A Simulator on Rig Off Norway

Well Expertise Deploys Mobile P&A Simulator on Rig Off Norway

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine