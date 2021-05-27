Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Maersk Drilling Secures Well Intervention Gig with Equinor

May 27, 2021

Maersk Intrepid / Credit: Maersk Drilling
Maersk Intrepid / Credit: Maersk Drilling

Danish offshore drilling firm Maersk Drilling has won further work for its Maersk Intrepid jack-up rig with Equinor in Norway.

Namely, Equinor has exercised an option to add well intervention work at the Martin Linge field offshore Norway to the previously agreed work scope for the ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig.

The firm value of the contract extension is approximately USD 9.9m, including integrated services but excluding potential performance bonuses.

The duration of the well intervention scope is estimated to be 29 days.

The contract extension has been secured through Equinor and Maersk Drilling's Master Framework Agreement, in which the two companies agreed to collaborate on technological advancements and measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. 

Also, the contract contains a performance bonus scheme based on rewarding reduced CO2 and NOx emissions.

Maersk Intrepid is an ultra-harsh environment CJ70 jack-up rig, designed for year-round operations in the North Sea and featuring hybrid, low-emission upgrades. It was delivered in 2014 and is currently operating at Martin Linge field for Equinor.

Back in February, Equinor added one more well to the work scope to the Maersk Intrepid. Under this award, the rig will drill an additional development well at the Martin Linge field, with work expected to start in September 2021 in direct continuation of the rig’s current work scope. 

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

VIDEO: Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

VIDEO: Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

Archer to Provide P&A Services to Wintershall Noordzee for Up to 42 Wells

Archer to Provide P&A Services to Wintershall Noordzee for Up to 42 Wells

Equinor Acquires Base for Polish Offshore Wind Projects

Equinor Acquires Base for Polish Offshore Wind Projects

LNG Demand in Asia to Slow Down Next Year

LNG Demand in Asia to Slow Down Next Year

Exxon Loses Board Seats to Activist Hedge Fund in Landmark Climate Vote

Exxon Loses Board Seats to Activist Hedge Fund in Landmark Climate Vote

