Lundin Gets Drilling Permit for North Sea Appraisal Well

Swedish oil firm Lundin Energy has secured a drilling permit from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate for an appraisal well in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

Lundin will drill the well 16/1-34 S in the production license 167 using the Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig, owned by Odfjell Drilling.

Lundin Energy Norway AS is the operator of the license with an ownership interest of 40 percent. The other licensees are Equinor Energy AS (30 percent), Spirit Energy Norway AS (20 percent) and Aker BP ASA (10 percent).

The acreage in this licence consists of parts of block 16/1. The well will be drilled about 6 kilometers southwest of the Ivar Aasen field.

Production licence 167 was awarded on March 1, 1991 (the 13th round). This is the ninth exploration wells to be drilled in this license.

As for the Deepsea Stavanger rig, back in March 2021, Lundin and Odfjell Drilling struck a deal for Lundin to use the rig for three firm wells plus six optional wells, offshore Norway.



