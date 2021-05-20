Kenny Murdoch Named Acteon CFO

Offshore services and equipment group Acteon announced Kenny Murdoch has been appointed as group chief financial officer, taking over for Kevin Ovenden who will retire effective July 1.

Murdoch joins Acteon with three decades of global financial leadership experience, with 27 years in the energy industry. He has spent 18 years of his career with Schlumberger in both regional and global finance roles. In 2010 he was appointed as Global CFO for Maersk Oil and then CFO of Bumi Armada, where he added investor relations and fundraising to his portfolio. Kenny has also worked across private equity backed projects.

Ovenden will remain in his role and complete a handover process to his successor over the coming weeks.

Carl Trowell, Group Chief Executive – Acteon, said, “Kevin leaves with our best wishes and thanks for his significant contribution over more than twenty years. We wish him every success in the future.

“I am delighted that Kenny will be joining us as our new CFO at Acteon. He brings a deep knowledge of how to manage and control global services companies, along with broad experience in the capital markets having been the CFO of both public and private equity companies. His experience will help us on our transformation journey.”