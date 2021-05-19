Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

VIDEO: Saint Brieuc Offshore Substation Topside Moves Out at Engie Solutions' Yard

May 19, 2021

Credit: Engie Solutions
Credit: Engie Solutions
Credit: Engie Solutions
Credit: Engie Solutions
Credit: Engie Solutions
Credit: Engie Solutions
Credit: Engie Solutions
Credit: Engie Solutions
Credit: Engie Solutions
Credit: Engie Solutions

The giant offshore substation topside being built for the Saint Brieuc offshore wind farm in France was recently moved out at Engie Solutions yard in Hoboken, Antwerp, Belgium, and Engie Solutions was kind enough to share the photos and the video of the operation with Offshore Engineer.

The completed Saint Brieuc offshore substation, being built by Engie Solutions and Smulders' subsidiary Iemants, will consist of a 63-meter-high jacket of 1,630 T and 315 T piles and a topside weighing approx. 3,400 T. The topside is 55 meters long, 31 meters wide, and 23 meters high.

The substation's sail away is planned for the spring of 2022. 

As mentioned earlier, it will be used at Iberdrola's Saint Brieuc offshore wind farm, which will be located at 16,3 km off the French coast in the Brittany region. Saipem will be responsible for the installation of the substation offshore.

The wind farm will have a capacity of 496 MW and provide electricity for 835 000 people.

The article continues below the video

Worth noting, offshore works are underway as well. The Dutch offshore installation firm Van Oord said earlier this month it had started the installation of the first of 62 jacket foundations for the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm project using its upgraded Aeolus vessel.

 Van Oord is responsible for the transport and installation of 62 jacket foundations for the wind turbines (3 pin piles each) and the 4 foundation pin piles for the offshore substation. A total of 190 pin piles will be installed. 

Van Oord will also be deploying several other vessels on the project in the next months for the removal of boulders, installation of scour protection, transport of pin piles, etc. The installation campaign for the pin piles will be executed in 2021 and 2022. In 2022 the jackets will also be installed.

The wind turbines for the project will be supplied by Siemens Gamesa, which will deliver 62 SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines.
Credit: Engie Solutions

Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity

Related Offshore News

Responders conduct salvage and pollution response operations in the wake of the fatal Seacor Power capsizing. (Photo: Brendan Freeman / U.S. Coast Guard)

NTSB Issues Preliminary Report on Fatal Seacor Power...
Photo shows rescue operation on another barge off India battered by the storm - Credit: Press Iinformation Bureau Maharashtra

Fourteen Die Offshore India After Barge Sinks as Cyclone...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Indian Navy Spokesperson Twiter / Screenshot

Cyclone Tauktae: Rescue Op Launched for 81 Offshore Oil...
Offshore
Cyclone Tauktae - Credit: NASA

Cyclone Tauktae Hits ONGC Offshore Installations. Three...
Energy

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Salvors Remove Diesel Fuel from Capsized Liftboat Seacor Power

Salvors Remove Diesel Fuel from Capsized Liftboat Seacor Power

Bumi Armada, Shapoorji Pallonji JV to Set Up FSRU in Mumbai Harbour

Bumi Armada, Shapoorji Pallonji JV to Set Up FSRU in Mumbai Harbour

Horisont Energi, Equinor to Develop Carbon Capture and Storage Project in Norway's Arctic

Horisont Energi, Equinor to Develop Carbon Capture and Storage Project in Norway's Arctic

Energy Transition: UK Subsea Services Firm Urged to 'Act Now'

Energy Transition: UK Subsea Services Firm Urged to 'Act Now'

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine