VIDEO: Saint Brieuc Offshore Substation Topside Moves Out at Engie Solutions' Yard

The giant offshore substation topside being built for the Saint Brieuc offshore wind farm in France was recently moved out at Engie Solutions yard in Hoboken, Antwerp, Belgium, and Engie Solutions was kind enough to share the photos and the video of the operation with Offshore Engineer.

The completed Saint Brieuc offshore substation, being built by Engie Solutions and Smulders' subsidiary Iemants, will consist of a 63-meter-high jacket of 1,630 T and 315 T piles and a topside weighing approx. 3,400 T. The topside is 55 meters long, 31 meters wide, and 23 meters high.

The substation's sail away is planned for the spring of 2022.

As mentioned earlier, it will be used at Iberdrola's Saint Brieuc offshore wind farm, which will be located at 16,3 km off the French coast in the Brittany region. Saipem will be responsible for the installation of the substation offshore.

The wind farm will have a capacity of 496 MW and provide electricity for 835 000 people.

Worth noting, offshore works are underway as well. The Dutch offshore installation firm Van Oord said earlier this month it had started the installation of the first of 62 jacket foundations for the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm project using its upgraded Aeolus vessel.

Van Oord is responsible for the transport and installation of 62 jacket foundations for the wind turbines (3 pin piles each) and the 4 foundation pin piles for the offshore substation. A total of 190 pin piles will be installed.

Van Oord will also be deploying several other vessels on the project in the next months for the removal of boulders, installation of scour protection, transport of pin piles, etc. The installation campaign for the pin piles will be executed in 2021 and 2022. In 2022 the jackets will also be installed.