Bilfinger Nets 5-year Offshore Inspection Services Contract with Total in Denmark

Total E&P Denmark has awarded Bilfinger a €40 million (~$48,6 million) contract for inspection services on the offshore assets in Denmark.

Starting in July 2021, the contract will run for five years with 2x1-year extension options and will cover all of Total's assets offshore Denmark.

"With a focus on advanced non-destructive testing (ANDT) techniques, Bilfinger will provide a comprehensive range of services on all of Total E&P Denmark’s assets. The contract will be managed from Bilfinger’s office in Esbjerg, Denmark," Bilfinger said.