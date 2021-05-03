Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Baker Hughes to Deliver Subsea Equipment for Petrobras' Campos Basin Fields

May 3, 2021

Credit: Baker Hughes
Oilfield services company Baker Hughes has won a subsea oilfield equipment contract with the Brazilian oil company Petrobras as part of the Marlim and Voador field revitalization plan in the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil. 

Baker Hughes will supply up to five subsea production and injection manifold systems, which the company said will benefit from a lightweight and compact design for installation from smaller vessels and include integrated hydraulic connection systems and retrievable choke modules to realize life of field cost savings. The manifold systems will also include Baker Hughes’ vertical mechanical clamp connection system which increases installation efficiencies.

In addition to the manifold systems, Baker Hughes will provide 32 modular, structured, subsea control modules – called Modpods - which are powered by the company’s SemStar5 technology, manufactured in the company’s Nailsea facility in Bristol, UK. 

"The modules have extensive field deployment history with a mean time between failures of more than 150 years, which is 10 times better than the industry average as measured by the Offshore and Onshore Reliability Data (Oreada)," Baker Hughes said.

Neil Saunders, executive vice president of Oilfield Equipment at Baker Hughes said: "We are proud to partner with Petrobras on the revitalization of Marlim and Voador and offer our latest subsea technologies for Brazil.”

"This contract is a culmination of our multi-year engagement with Petrobras and builds on our history supplying subsea production systems to deepwater projects in Brazil,” said Adyr Tourinho, vice president of Brazil and Oilfield Equipment for Latin America at Baker Hughes. “Our lightweight, compact technology is engineered to combat the most demanding conditions found in today’s deepwater environments.”

The contract will include a global team of experts delivering the subsea production and injection manifold systems, subsea control modules, subsea connection systems and field installation support. The manifold systems will be fabricated, tested, and assembled in Baker Hughes’ Centre of Excellence facility in Jandira, Brazil. Baker Hughes did not share info on the value of the contract.

