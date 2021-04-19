AMS Global to Provide Marine Consultancy Services to Ithaca Energy

Marine consulting and safety company AMS Global Group has won a marine consultancy services contract with the North Sea-focused oil company Ithaca Energy.

The contract award is for three years with two additional optional years. Ithaca Energy has working interests in 17 offshore producing fields in the UK North Sea, including seven operated fields and ten non-operated fields, and has recently sanctioned the $550 million Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Stage 2 project.

As part of the contract, AMS Global Group will be responsible for the provision of Marine Operational Authority; General marine assurance, vessel surveys and inspections; DP & Mission Equipment Assurance and support; Shuttle tanker and ERRV assurance and support; Project and marine operations support; Engineering support; HSSE, hazard identification studies (HAZID) & risk assessment support for marine operations; Bulks services, including MARPOL surveys and general cargo management support.