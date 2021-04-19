Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

AMS Global to Provide Marine Consultancy Services to Ithaca Energy

April 19, 2021

Credit: AMS Global
Credit: AMS Global

Marine consulting and safety company AMS Global Group has won a marine consultancy services contract with the North Sea-focused oil company Ithaca Energy.

The contract award is for three years with two additional optional years. Ithaca Energy has working interests in 17 offshore producing fields in the UK North Sea, including seven operated fields and ten non-operated fields, and has recently sanctioned the $550 million Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Stage 2 project.

As part of the contract, AMS Global Group will be responsible for the provision of Marine Operational Authority; General marine assurance, vessel surveys and inspections; DP & Mission Equipment Assurance and support; Shuttle tanker and ERRV assurance and support; Project and marine operations support; Engineering support; HSSE, hazard identification studies (HAZID) & risk assessment support for marine operations; Bulks services, including MARPOL surveys and general cargo management support.

 

Engineering UKCS

Related Offshore News

Credit: Chevron

Chevron Taps Worley for Ballymore Tie-Back Work in Gulf of...
A U.S. Coast Guard Response Boat-Medium boat crew heads toward the capsized lift boat Seacor Power about 8 miles off Port Fourchon, La. on April 13, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

US Coast Guard Ends Search for Missing Seacor Power Crew...


Trending Offshore News

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commerical lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels responded to the capsized vessel and searched for multiple missing people in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

Six Rescued, Dozen Missing After Lift Boat Capsizes in...
Offshore
Petrojarl Foinaven - Credit: andrew blagg/MarineTraffic.com

BP Suspends Output from Foinaven Fields as Long-Serving...
Energy

Insight

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Video

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

Current News

US Coast Guard Ends Search for Missing Seacor Power Crew Members

US Coast Guard Ends Search for Missing Seacor Power Crew Members

New Subsea Engineering Facility Opens in England

New Subsea Engineering Facility Opens in England

Equinor: Several Factors Behind Faulty Welds on Johan Castberg FPSO Hull

Equinor: Several Factors Behind Faulty Welds on Johan Castberg FPSO Hull

VIDEO: After Modest 2020, the Years 2021 and 2022 Could Be 'Pretty Good' for FPS Orders

VIDEO: After Modest 2020, the Years 2021 and 2022 Could Be 'Pretty Good' for FPS Orders

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine