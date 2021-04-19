Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Abu Dhabi: OFCO, Mammoet Pen Collaboration Agreement

April 19, 2021

Credit: Mammoet

Abu Dhabi Ports’ recently formed offshore logistics service provider, Offshore Support and Logistics Services Company (OFCO) has signed a collaboration deal with heavy lifting and transport services company Mammoet.

"The integrated maritime logistics service provider OFCO, will work closely with the heavy lift and transport specialist Mammoet to create a unique integrated package of on and offshore turnkey transport and installation solutions for projects in the GCC," Mammoet said.

Initially targeting UAE-based projects with future ambitions to venture further into the GCC, OFCO and Mammoet plant to leverage their respective maritime, engineering, and logistical expertise, together with strategic positioning, infrastructure, and in-house assets, to create a joint value proposition that is both flexible and competitive, the companies said.

Mammoet said that the duo would not only provide customers with a streamlined, flexible, and cost-effective solution for handling their heavy cargo transport needs but will also enable them to partner with a single service provider, rather than having to rely on several subcontractors to meet their supply chain requirements.
 

