Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Royston Wraps Engine Overhaul on Stena DrillMAX Drillship

April 19, 2021

Credit: Royston
Credit: Royston

Marine engineering and propulsion company Royston has said it has recently completed engine overhaul work onboard Stena Drilling's drillship Stena DrillMAX, ahead of the rig's departure for work in Guyana.

"Work on the 228m length ‘Stena DrillMAX’ saw a 48,000 running hours service on a Wartsila W16V32 engine carried out by a team of engineers in Las Palmas in The Canary Islands within a tight deadline and in the face of challenging travel restrictions due to the pandemic," Royston said.

The generator, one of six used to power thruster units as well provide electricity for operations, heating, power, and lighting systems, received new fuel injectors, cylinder heads, and liners as part of the service package, which involved the disassemble and rebuild of the power unit in an around the clock operation, Royston said.

The initial program of works was expanded following a primary inspection and additional Royston engineering resources were brought in to support the original team to complete work on the crankshaft seal replacement.  Work on servicing the turbocharger was also completed and saw new cartridges and gaskets fitted to ensure optimum operational performance, Royston said.

"Royston engineers, who also oversaw engine testing in line with the manufacturer’s specification and tolerances,  remained onboard the ‘Stena DrillMAX’ to utilise planned downtime before it sailed to the coast of Guyana, South America, where it resumed drilling activities for an international oil exploration company," the company said.


Drilling Engineering Rigs

Related Offshore News

Credit: Chevron

Chevron Taps Worley for Ballymore Tie-Back Work in Gulf of...
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris pulls a person from the water April 13, 2021 after a 175-foot commercial lift boat Seacro Power capsized 8 miles south of Port Fourchon, La. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

Two More Deceased Crew Members Recovered from Seacor Power


Trending Offshore News

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commerical lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels responded to the capsized vessel and searched for multiple missing people in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

Six Rescued, Dozen Missing After Lift Boat Capsizes in...
Offshore
Petrojarl Foinaven - Credit: andrew blagg/MarineTraffic.com

BP Suspends Output from Foinaven Fields as Long-Serving...
Energy

Insight

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Video

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

Current News

US Coast Guard Ends Search for Missing Seacor Power Crew Members

US Coast Guard Ends Search for Missing Seacor Power Crew Members

New Subsea Engineering Facility Opens in England

New Subsea Engineering Facility Opens in England

Equinor: Several Factors Behind Faulty Welds on Johan Castberg FPSO Hull

Equinor: Several Factors Behind Faulty Welds on Johan Castberg FPSO Hull

VIDEO: After Modest 2020, the Years 2021 and 2022 Could Be 'Pretty Good' for FPS Orders

VIDEO: After Modest 2020, the Years 2021 and 2022 Could Be 'Pretty Good' for FPS Orders

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine