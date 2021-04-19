Chevron Taps Worley for Ballymore Tie-Back Work in Gulf of Mexico

The U.S.-based oil giant Chevron has awarded Worley an engineering and procurement services contract for brownfield modification services for one of its deepwater production facilities located in the Gulf of Mexico.

Worley, based in Australia, will provide engineering and design services for the integration and subsea tieback of the Ballymore oil and gas field. Worley is supporting both the subsea and topsides designs and will also provide procurement services for topsides, the ASX-listed company said Monday.

The topsides services and project management will be executed by Worley’s US Gulf Coast team, with Intecsea executing the subsea portion of the project. Intecsea is part of Worley’s Advisian consulting business which specializes in subsea systems, offshore pipelines, floating systems and overall field development.

Support will also be provided by Worley’s Global Integrated Delivery office in India, Worley said.

“As a global professional services company headquartered in Australia, we look forward to helping Chevron meet the world’s changing energy needs and continuing Worley’s longstanding global relationship with Chevron,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

Worley did not provide details on the value of the contract nor on which facility exactly it would be modifying. Worth noting, the field is located approximately three miles from Chevron’s Blind Faith platform.

The Ballymore Field, located in the Mississippi Canyon area, approximately 75 miles (120 km) off the coast of Louisiana was discovered by Chevron in 2018, using Pacific Drilling’s Sharav deepwater drillship.

The first appraisal at the field well was completed in January 2019, and a second appraisal well was completed in August 2019.