GPS' "Chemical Mist" Cuts Methane Emissions

Texas-based oilfield services and technology company GPS International has informed that it has completed Phase 2 field testing of its patent-pending method to cut methane from natural gas, accomplishing "a vast visible discharged reduction in Methane (CH₄) exhaust emissions."

According to GPS, which said it had achieved these results "utilizing a method employing environmentally friendly chemical technology," particulate measurement points illustrated an estimated +60% noticeable flare plume (emissions) and hydrocarbon smoke reduction.

GPS’ CEO, Alicia Heiskell, praised the testing results and said she believed in supporting greenhouse emissions reduction by employing environmentally friendly chemical technology.

"GPS’ goal was to reduce Methane (CH₄) emissions from Natural Gas (NG) utilizing GPS’ patent-pending technique delivering a chemical mist to effluent Methane (CH₄), initiating a permanent change to its molecular structure and ensuring that the Carbon and Hydrogen atoms could not recombine during the field flare tests - ultimately producing a non-explosive and nonflammable vapor," GPS said.

GPS, whose focus was to evaluate and validate the ability to reduce flared emission gases said that the technology was applicable for E&P operators, including Upstream, Midstream and Downstream flaring or venting operations.

While the technique was tested on a production site in Pacos, Texas, in an email sent to Offshore Engineer, Ms. Heiskell said the application can be applied to offshore production facilities, too.



