Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

White House Names Beaudreau as Deputy Interior Secretary

April 14, 2021

Tommy Beaudreau (File photo: BOEM)
Tommy Beaudreau (File photo: BOEM)

The White House on Wednesday nominated attorney Tommy Beaudreau, who oversaw energy development programs at the Interior department during the Obama administration, as the agency’s second in command.

Beaudreau will return as deputy to Secretary Deb Haaland after serving nearly seven years there under former President Barack Obama, becoming the first person to lead the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which oversees offshore oil and gas activity.

He later served as chief of staff to Interior Secretary Sally Jewell.

The Biden administration is in the midst of a formal review of its oil and gas leasing program to weigh taxpayer value against environmental costs.

In addition to Beaudreau, the White House nominated conservationist Shannon Estenoz to serve as assistant secretary for fish and wildlife and parks and Winnie Stachelberg, an executive vice president at the liberal think tank Center for American Progress, as assistant secretary for policy, management and budget.

Tanya Trujillo, an attorney focused on water issues, was nominated to serve as assistant secretary for water and science.

All of the nominees will require confirmation by the U.S. Senate.


(Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by John Stonestreet)

Offshore People Government Update North America Regulations USA

Related Offshore News

Sea Ice in the Chukchi Sea - Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Under CC BY 2.0 License

U.S. Appeals Court Affirms Atlantic, Arctic Offshore...
Credit: BP

Gallery: BP's Giant Argos Platform Arrives in Texas


Trending Offshore News

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commerical lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels responded to the capsized vessel and searched for multiple missing people in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

Six Rescued, Dozen Missing After Lift Boat Capsizes in...
Offshore
Credit: BP

Gallery: BP's Giant Argos Platform Arrives in Texas
Offshore

Insight

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

Vattenfall Selects Hvide Sande as Service Port for Danish Offshore Wind Farms

Vattenfall Selects Hvide Sande as Service Port for Danish Offshore Wind Farms

Woodside, Santos Investors Strike Down Activist's Push for Oil and Gas Operations Wind-down

Woodside, Santos Investors Strike Down Activist's Push for Oil and Gas Operations Wind-down

Semco Maritime to Name Vattenfall's Wind Boss to the Board

Semco Maritime to Name Vattenfall's Wind Boss to the Board

Shell to Produce Majority of Oil and Gas Reserves by 2050. Plays Down Stranded Assets Risk

Shell to Produce Majority of Oil and Gas Reserves by 2050. Plays Down Stranded Assets Risk

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine