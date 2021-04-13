FutureOn Appoints CFO, Head of People

FutureOn, a software company specializing in the provision of digital oilfield solutions, has made two key senior appointments as part of the company’s strategic growth plans.

Katherine Taylor-Jones brings significant experience and knowledge in strategic financial management and leadership to the newly created position of Chief Financial Officer. Having worked predominantly for fast growth global SaaS businesses in recent years, she joins FutureOn after successfully scaling several tech businesses, FutureOn said.

Taylor-Jones said: “FutureOn has delivered impressive growth since it started and I am very pleased to join this fast-moving, ambitious company. Having secured investment from the Bentley Acceleration Fund at the end of 2020, FutureOn is ideally positioned to further develop new digital solutions for asset operators that unlock value through increased efficiency, improved safety, reduced costs, risk mitigation, lower carbon footprint and increased uptime.

“FutureOn has continued to experience demand from businesses across the world who are embracing pioneering digital twin solutions to meet their challenges. There are plenty of opportunities to grow FutureOn’s local capabilities and enhance the on-the-ground service on offer, as well as further grow our partnerships in the UK, and worldwide. I’m looking forward to supporting the company embark on this next phase of growth.”

Apart from Taylor-Jones, FutureOn has appointed David Bartley to the role of Head of People. He's previously held a number of HR leadership positions, which has included establishing people-focused operations to support the growth of several tech start-ups. David joins FutureOn from the global software firm, Callsign, where he held the role of Head of People.

FutureOn said the appointments marked a key phase in the Norwegian firm’s international expansion as it grows its operations in the UK, across Europe, the USA, Middle East, and Asia Pacific to meet the demand for its suite of digital twin technologies.



