Woodside CEO Coleman to Retire in June

Australian oil and gas company Woodside said Tuesday its CEO Peter Coleman would retire from the company on June 3, 2021.

"This follows the announcement in December 2020 of Mr. Coleman’s intention to retire from Woodside in 2021, by which time Mr. Coleman will have served ten years in the role of CEO," Woodside said.

Coleman will step down from the Board on April 19, 2021, and will continue to work with Woodside until his retirement from Woodside on June 3, 2021.

Meg O’Neill, Woodside’s Executive Vice President Development and Marketing, will be appointed Acting CEO from April 20, 2021.

Woodside Chairman Richard Goyder said: "Peter has been an outstanding CEO, creating a resilient and future-focused organization."

"Throughout his time at the helm of Woodside, Peter has demonstrated a commitment to promoting inclusion and diversity, operational excellence, a safe workplace, prudent capital management and maintenance of a strong balance sheet.

"The Board is very pleased to announce the appointment of Meg O’Neill as Acting CEO. Meg has demonstrated that she is an extremely capable executive, underpinned by her extensive experience and track record in the global energy sector,” he said.

Joining Woodside as Chief Operations Officer in May 2018, O’Neill currently has accountability for Woodside’s Development and Marketing activities.

O’Neill joined Woodside from ExxonMobil where she held a variety of senior leadership roles in operations and developments and country leadership in Norway and Canada. The Board’s internal and external search for Woodside’s next CEO is progressing, Woodside said.