AGR to Provide Specialist Personnel for OMV in Norway

March 29, 2021

Illustration - Credit:wanfahmy/AdobeStock
Norwegian energy services firm AGR said Monday it had signed a "Contract for Leased Personnel" with OMV Norway, a Norwegian subsidiary of Austria-based OMV.

The contract for the provision of specialist personnel on the Norwegian Continental Shelf is for five years with the option of four further years.

Thomas V. Saue of AGR Consultancy Norway, said, "We are very pleased to further grow our relationship with OMV and support the Operator in their operations in Norway. OMV has a very exciting portfolio of activity going forward."

AGR said the contract was one of many long-term Frame Agreements awarded to AGR’s Stavanger-based Consultancy team within the past 12 months.

 AGR Consultancy Norway has Frame Agreements with a majority of the license holders on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

BV, Nexans Team Up Reduce Risks Related to Offshore Wind Cables

Qatar Petroleum to Take Full Control of Qatargas 1

Scottish Renewables Names Energy Transition and Supply Chain Manager

Sapura Energy Refinances $2.5B in Debt

