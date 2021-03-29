AGR to Provide Specialist Personnel for OMV in Norway

Norwegian energy services firm AGR said Monday it had signed a "Contract for Leased Personnel" with OMV Norway, a Norwegian subsidiary of Austria-based OMV.

The contract for the provision of specialist personnel on the Norwegian Continental Shelf is for five years with the option of four further years.

Thomas V. Saue of AGR Consultancy Norway, said, "We are very pleased to further grow our relationship with OMV and support the Operator in their operations in Norway. OMV has a very exciting portfolio of activity going forward."

AGR said the contract was one of many long-term Frame Agreements awarded to AGR’s Stavanger-based Consultancy team within the past 12 months.

AGR Consultancy Norway has Frame Agreements with a majority of the license holders on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).