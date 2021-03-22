Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

U.S. Navy Charters Hornbeck Offshore's OSV

March 22, 2021

Image by Helder Blayer/MarineTraffic.com
Image by Helder Blayer/MarineTraffic.com

U.S. offshore vessel operator Hornbeck Offshore, normally providing services to the offshore oil and gas industry, has now won a contract with the U.S. Navy.

The company last week won a $7,510,000 firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements for the long-term charter of the U.S. flagged offshore support vessel HOS Red Rock, which will provide support for Navy operations-at-sea.  

This contract includes a one-year base period with three one-year extension option periods, as well as one 11-month option period which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $39,702,000.  

Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by March 14, 2026.

Offshore Navy Energy Vessels Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: Ørsted

Ørsted Starts Offshore Construction at 900 MW Greater...
Deepsea Nordkapp - Credit: Dag Erik Hareide/MarineTraffic.com

Aker BP Extends Deepsea Nordkapp Offshore Rig Contract by...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Tackles Flexible Pipe Stress Corrosion...
Technology
Image by KingmaPhotos/AdobeStock

ADNOC Suspends Petrofac from Competing for New Contracts...
Energy

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

UK: Equinor's Floating Wind Farm Sets New Record

UK: Equinor's Floating Wind Farm Sets New Record

DNV to Support Construction of Taipower's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

DNV to Support Construction of Taipower's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

BP CEO Looney Receives $2.4M in 2020 after Bonuses Scrapped due to Pandemic

BP CEO Looney Receives $2.4M in 2020 after Bonuses Scrapped due to Pandemic

Equinor Adds Another Well to Odfjell Drilling Rig's Scope

Equinor Adds Another Well to Odfjell Drilling Rig's Scope

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine