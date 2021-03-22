James Fisher Launches Renewables Business

Offshore and subsea services company James Fisher on Monday launched a renewables business James Fisher Renewables, which sees consolidation of the group’s capabilities into what James Fisher said was "a comprehensive solutions provider."

"Bringing together capabilities from across the group, JF Renewables will offer services through the project lifecycle including site preparation, UXO EOD, noise attenuation, cabling and HV commissioning management, operations and maintenance, and digital solutions. Clients will also benefit from seamless provision of James Fisher Subtech’s newly consolidated subsea capabilities, also announced today," James Fisher said.

The company said that James Fisher Renewables aligned the specialist capabilities from existing group companies Rotos 360, EDS HV, James Fisher, Asset Information Services, Strainstall, James Fisher Offshore, Scantech Offshore, and Scantech AS.

James Fisher Subtech will deliver subsea expertise (PLGR, UXO EOD, route clearance, IRM etc) through James Fisher Renewables as well as continuing its work in the oil and gas, nearshore marine and civil construction, rapid response & salvage, and decommissioning industries.

"Recognising significant growth opportunities in the renewables sector, the new structure will see James Fisher leverage its specialist expertise working in extreme environments. The move will support pure-play renewables developers, marine civil constructors and oil and gas majors alike in pushing the boundaries of what is possible to accelerate the energy transition while maintaining existing energy infrastructure," James Fisher said.

Jonathan Parkes, Divisional Strategy, Sales & Commercial Director of James Fisher Marine Contracting Division remarks: “As demand for offshore wind increases to meet nation states’ global net zero goals and energy independence, the volume and scale of viable sites will need to increase. This will give rise to more offshore wind developers needing specialist capability to execute complex, technical energy projects in harsh environments."

“There is also a marked increase in renewable investments being made by oil and gas supermajors which makes a compelling case for us to position James Fisher to serve across the energy space. All complex infrastructure projects share the need to be delivered, operated, maintained and decommissioned in a way that is safe, on time and to budget while taking advantage of the latest technologies and digital innovation. James Fisher is here to do just that, delivering excellence in execution at every stage in the project lifecycle with pioneering spirit.”

