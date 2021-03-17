Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Sparrows Bags Three Deals to Maintain Offshore Equipment in Angola

March 17, 2021

File Image: Sparrows
Sparrows Group, a UK-based engineering and maintenance services specialist for the energy and industrial sectors, has said it has secured one contract renewal and two extensions, "worth a seven-figure sum," in Angola to support major operators in the deepwater region.

Sparrows, which did not reveal who the clients were, said the first contract was a three-year renewal to continue with the planned and corrective maintenance of all lifting equipment used on four floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels in the country. 

This includes the maintenance of all pedestal, gantry, bow, and riser cranes on the assets. In addition, Sparrows will undertake mechanical maintenance routines to support the FPSOs’ vessel class certifications, it said.

As for the two six-month contract extensions, Sparrows said these were for ongoing crane operations and maintenance with separate operators. 

"Sparrows will deliver crane inspection, maintenance, testing, and repair services. Both contracts expand long-term operator relationships where Sparrows has been delivering engineering expertise and rigor for more than 30 years," Sparrows said. 

Sparrows said the contracts follow the company’s relocation of its Angola base in Luanda to support its growing operations in Africa. 

"The purpose-built 2,000m2 complex has a workshop, storage yard, training facilities and office space which has just been awarded authorized service center status from leading global winch manufacturer Braden. As the only service center in Africa the certification enables Sparrows to supply and deliver installation and repairs of all Paccar Winch’s Braden planetary hoist products," Sparrow said.


Energy Activity Floating Production Africa Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Cranes

