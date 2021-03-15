Vår Energi Gets Nod to Use Marulk Field Subsea Infrastructure Until 2030 End

Norwegian oil and gas company Vår Energi has received regulatory approval to use the subsea facilities on the Marulk field in the Norwegian Sea beyond their original operating life.

Vår Energi had consent for the operation of the Marulk field until December 31, 2021.

The company has, in order to recover the remaining reserves from the field, applied for consent to extend the operating life of the subsea facilities on the field, and the consent has now been granted.

"We have now granted consent for the use of the subsea facilities on the Marulk field until 31 December 2030," the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway said Monday.

The Marulk field is located in the Norwegian Sea, 25 kilometers southwest of the Norne field. The water depth in the area is 370 meters. The Marulk was discovered in 1992, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 2010.

The field is developed with a subsea template tied-back to the production, storage, and offloading vessel (FPSO) Norne. Production started in 2012.