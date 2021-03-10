Sparrows Scores 5-Year Crane Services Contract in U.S.

UK-based energy sector engineering and maintenance services company Sparrows, has said it has secured a new five-year contract with a major oil and gas operator to deliver crane services for seven of its onshore and offshore assets in the U.S.

The seven-figure deal with an unnamed client will see Sparrows’ Houston team deliver crane inspection, maintenance, testing, and repair services at two onshore facilities and a platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

The contract also includes an onshore processing facility project and three offshore assets in California.

"The company will deliver services across a wide range of crane types including pedestal, kingpost, mobile, overhead, davit, monorail, and gantry cranes," Sparrows said.

"The project marks another milestone on Sparrows’ long history with the operator, which saw the company most recently deliver a rental crane to support the operator’s three-year decommissioning operation in the Gulf of Mexico," Sparrow said, without sharing info on the identity of the client.

Stewart Mitchell, Sparrows CEO, said: “This contract is an indication of the high-quality work our experienced personnel consistently deliver and of the strong relationship we have built with this operator in the US. We have a clear understanding of the organisation’s requirements and our specialist teams are ideally suited to support across the variety of reliable crane types and assets involved.”

Mitchell said that the U.S. has been a key focus for the company, with its growth strategy in the country including the oil and gas market as well as industrial and renewables.

"Safety critical equipment is essential to the ongoing safe operation of any asset and as the US begins to ramp up activity across the energy and industrial sectors, we recognise the importance of maintaining continuous operations," he said.