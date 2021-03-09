CGG, Shearwater in Northern North Sea 3D Seismic Survey

CGG, a France-based provider of seismic data for the oil and gas exploration industry, on Tuesday announced the second phase of its multi-client 3D survey in the Northern North Sea. The company has awarded the survey contract to Shearwater GeoServices.

This phase will expand on the phase one acquisition started in 2020 to add a second azimuth over CGG’s existing Northern Viking Graben (NVG) multi-client 3D survey and extend coverage into the UKCS. The survey is supported by industry pre-funding.

Starting in early May and continuing throughout the North Sea season, the 2021 phase two acquisition will add approximately 8,000 sq km of new data in an E-W direction.

"Similar to the 2020 phase one, multi-component technology will be used for the acquisition, and this new data will be processed together with the existing N-S data, using CGG’s latest velocity modeling and imaging technology, to produce a dual-azimuth volume," CGG said.

"As already confirmed by initial results from the 2020 phase one acquisition, the added azimuth will enable CGG’s advanced proprietary processing to address and improve the imaging of the multi-directional fault patterns prevalent in the region. Improved resolution will help resolve complex and marginal reservoir stratigraphy," the company added.

Fast-track data from the phase two acquisition are expected to be available by the end of 2021, and final processed data during the second half of 2022.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: “With phase two of our planned multi-year project, CGG continues to follow its strategic path of expanding and enhancing its data library in mature and prolific hydrocarbon regions. This expansion draws on CGG’s extensive understanding of the Northern Viking Graben and builds on our 44,000 sq km of existing coverage in the Northern North Sea. Early results from the 2020 phase one acquisition demonstrate that, with CGG’s superior imaging, the new data will further de-risk existing fields and unlock the significant remaining near-field potential.”

Shearwater contract

In a separate statement on Tuesday, Shearwater GeoServices, a seismic company with owning a fleet of seismic survey vessels said it had won a 3D survey contract by CGG in the Northern Viking Graben area offshore Norway.

"This award confirms the strong relationship we have with our strategic partner CGG and we look forward to executing this survey with the highest level of quality and HSE commitment as part of our client’s multi-year project,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices.

"With the addition of this award to our backlog, we are now experiencing increasing demand for Shearwater’s multisensor vessels for the upcoming 2021 season.” Shearwater said the contract was for five months. It did not say which vessel it would be using for the survey. The company used a photo of what appears to be the SW Amundsen vessel, to illustrate its contract announcement.

Map showing the location of CGG’s new Northern Viking Graben extension survey (image courtesy of CGG Multi-Client).