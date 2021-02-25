Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway Launches Consultation on Offshore Licensing Round with 84 New Blocks

February 25, 2021

An offshore rig in Norway - Credit: MXW Photography/AdobeStock
An offshore rig in Norway - Credit: MXW Photography/AdobeStock

Norway launched a consultation on Thursday on a 2021 licensing round in mature areas in which it offered 84 new blocks for petroleum exploration, including 70 in the Arctic Barents Sea.

The maps attached to a statement by the Petroleum and Energy Ministry showed new blocks offered southeast of Bear Island, roughly half way between the Arctic Svalbard Archipelago and mainland Europe.

Four new blocks were offered in the North Sea and 10 in the Norwegian Sea, the statement said.

"Predictable access to (a) new exploration area is crucial for further development of the petroleum industry. It enables us to maintain activity and value creation on the Norwegian shelf and in the supplier industry," Norway's Oil and Energy Minister Tina Bru said in a statement.

The so-called predefined areas (APA) licensing rounds were introduced in 2003 to facilitate exploration in the most geologically known parts of the Norwegian continental shelf.

The center-right government has increasingly used those to expand exploration acreage in the Barents Sea, which has only two producing fields.

Norway also holds so-called "numbered" licensing rounds focused on the frontier areas.

Seven oil companies, including Equinor, Shell and Eni's Norwegian subsidiary Vaar Energi, have applied for blocks offered in the latest 25th licensing round, the ministry said.

Norway has offered 136 new offshore exploration blocks in the round, including 125 in the Barents Sea.

The applicant list does not include Norway's independent oil firm Aker BP, which has previously said it was disappointed with exploration results in the Barents Sea.

Other applicants in the 25th licensing round are Lundin Energy, OMV, Idemitsu and Ineos.

The oil ministry said it planned to announce awards in the 25th licensing round during the first part of 2021, and the awards in the APA 2021 round in January 2022.

(Editing by Gwladys Fouche and Victoria Klesty; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Energy North Sea Industry News Activity Arctic Europe Regulations Barents Sea

Related Offshore News

The U.S. representatives last week listed 15 ships, in a letter sent to Secretary Antony Blinken, that are "possibly engaged" in laying pipelines or related activities at the Nord Stream 2 project since Jan. 1 when the latest U.S. sanctions became law, including the Russia flagged vessels, the Ivan Sidorenko, the Murman, and Fortuna - Image: Fortuna vessel/Credit: Peter Remde/MarineTraffic.com

Report: Baker Hughes, 17 Other Firms Quit Nord Stream 2...
Illustration only; An FPSO offshore Brazil - Credit: Ranimir/AdobeStock - The image has been cropped

Report: SBM Offshore Only Bidder for Petrobras' Mero 4...


Trending Offshore News

Elgin Franklin Facilities - File Photo - (Credit: Chrysaor)

ExxonMobil Sells UK North Sea Fields to NEO for More Than...
Energy
DE HE Vessel will pe responsible for pipelaying and lifting operations - Credit:Angus Morrison/MarineTraffic.com

Saipem Bags $1.7B Deal to Build Offshore Facilities for...
Energy

Insight

Market Report: FPSOs ... Charting the Path Ahead

Market Report: FPSOs ... Charting the Path Ahead

Video

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

Current News

Subsea 7 Expects 2021 Results to be Adversely Impacted by Virus, But Forecasts Rise in Revenue

Subsea 7 Expects 2021 Results to be Adversely Impacted by Virus, But Forecasts Rise in Revenue

Saipem CEO: "2021 is certainly not a back to normal year"

Saipem CEO: "2021 is certainly not a back to normal year"

Norway Launches Consultation on Offshore Licensing Round with 84 New Blocks

Norway Launches Consultation on Offshore Licensing Round with 84 New Blocks

Borssele V Offshore Wind Farm Innovation Site Fully Built

Borssele V Offshore Wind Farm Innovation Site Fully Built

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine