NOV Wins Offshore Wind Vessel Deal in China

"In close collaboration with VIND Offshore Installation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of OHT, the design is specifically tailored to create a next-generation offshore wind installation unit with a significantly reduced carbon footprint," the company, which last year changed its name from National Oilwell Varco to NOV , said.

Chinese shipbuilder China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) has awarded NOV a contract to design and supply equipment for GustoMSC NG-14000XL-G wind turbine installation jack-up vessel to be built for OHT, a Norwegian heavy transport and installation contractor.

The vessel will incorporate a GustoMSC heavy lift crane with a maximum lifting height of up to 165 meters above deck. GustoMSC, an NOV subsidiary, is a Dutch company specializing in engineering and design in the offshore energy space.

"Designed with the future in mind, the jack-up vessel is fully capable of taking on the installation and maintenance requirements of new generation offshore wind turbine generators," NOV said.

"The GustoMSC rack and pinion jacking system onboard will have a variable speed drive that is uniquely integrated to offer high performance, reliability, and safety for hundreds of moves along with the lifespan of the vessel," NOV said.

In addition, the vessel is designed with an optimal hull shape, battery hybrid solutions, and an electrical control system to reduce emissions by 20% compared with similar-sized installation vessels. To further reduce the carbon footprint, the vessel is prepared for the use of fuel cells powered by hydrogen, the company added.

“Through this initiative, OHT firmly establishes its position as a leading, fully integrated Transport and Installation (T&I) company for offshore wind. In doing so, we are responding to client concerns about the lack of capable vessel capacity in the booming offshore wind market,” said OHL Chief Executive Officer Torgeir E. Ramstad.

“Developing this project with OHT and VIND Offshore Installation has been very exciting. Their focus on reducing emissions was inspiring, as well as their bold approach on targeting the upcoming supply shortage foreseen in the offshore wind installation market,” said GustoMSC Commercial Director Rutger Baan.

“We continue to expand upon and provide our core engineering, manufacturing, and project management expertise as the world expands its energy portfolio to lower-carbon sources and appreciate the opportunity to provide a total integrated package consisting of the design and supply of equipment for this wind turbine installation jack-up vessel.”

CMHI in Jiangsu will construct the vessel and will deliver it to OHT in the first half of 2023.

OHT, which has made a name for itself by transporting offshore oil and gas drilling rigs, dredgers, and other heavy machinery, has plans to transition from oil & gas to renewables by focusing its transportation fleet on offshore wind foundation, and turbine installation tasks.

The group plans to exit oil & gas markets entirely within 2026, with the exception of sustainable oil & gas decommissioning projects.

As for NOV, which has also been known for years as oil and gas equipment provider, it too is getting increasingly involved in the offshore wind space.

The company has, through GustoMSC, recently won a contract to design the first-ever Jones Act compliant offshore wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV). The vessel will be built by Keppel AmFels for Dominion Energy.



